Ship services on the Cox’s Bazar-Saint Martin’s route have been suspended as Cyclone Akvan churns up rough seas in the Bay of Bengal, leaving around 1,500 tourists stranded on the island.

The suspension took effect on Thursday after authorities halted passenger vessels for safety reasons.

The Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOAB) says the tourists travelled to Saint Martin on Tuesday and Wednesday but could not return as scheduled.

SCOAB General Secretary Hossain Islam Bahadur told bdnews24.com that the visitors were still on the island as adverse weather prevented their return.

The Cox’s Bazar district administration said services would remain suspended until weather conditions improve. A decision on resuming sailing will be made after the situation becomes favourable.

Additional District Magistrate Tasnim Jahan said operating vessels in the rough sea would be risky and passenger safety would guide the next decision.

The Chattogram office of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) issued the suspension order following a weather warning from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Assistant Meteorologist Abdul Hannan of the Cox’s Bazar Met Office said the Bay of Bengal remained rough under the influence of the cyclone.

The storm is forecast to move ashore along India's Andhra Pradesh coast on Nov 20. Warning signals remain in force at the Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports.

Tourist Mahbub Ahmed, who is staying at a resort in the island’s western neighbourhood, said he was due to return to Cox’s Bazar on Thursday but could not do so because of the suspension.

He said he was also due to attend a family event on Friday and would now miss it, leaving him uncertain about when he could return.

Tayyab Ullah, owner of Mermaid Resort on the island, said the sky was cloudy until noon on Thursday but there had been no rain. Conditions on the island were generally normal, although the number of tourists was not particularly high.

SCOAB’s Bahadur said tourists who bought tickets for Thursday would receive refunds if their trips could not go ahead. They could also use the same tickets to visit the island later if weather conditions improve.

Tourist ship services on the Cox’s Bazar-Saint Martin route began on Nov 5 this season, with five vessels authorised to operate.