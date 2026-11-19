The state has appealed against the High Court order postponing admission tests at all public universities in the country, including Dhaka University, until Dec 31.

Dhaka University has also appealed against the same order.

Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kazal told bdnews24.com on Thursday that the state has filed an appeal against the High Court order. The appeal will be heard at 2:30pm on Thursday.

He said that special permission has been obtained from the Special Chamber Judge around 11am on Thursday for the appeal hearing.

Confirming the appeal on behalf of Dhaka University, lawyer Kazi Joynal Abedin told bdnews24.com that the University Grants Commission (UGC) changed the rules on which the writ petition was based through its resolution on Wednesday. This is the main argument for the appeal.

He also raised questions about the admissibility of the writ petition filed in the public interest or the “locus standi” of the petitioner.

Abedin said, “The examinees against whom this writ has been brought are directly aggrieved but are not a party to this writ. Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is being misused here.”

Referring to the re-examination of students who failed in two subjects in the HSC, he said: “The possibility of getting a spot at university by passing the re-examination after failing in two subjects is very small. It would not be right for these few students to interfere with the university’s long-standing rules and the rights of a larger section of talented students waiting for higher education.”

Commenting that the issue could have been resolved administratively, the Dhaka University lawyer said: "Rights are never absolute. It is uncertain whether a writ will provide additional benefits to someone who will be able to avail these benefits or not."

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court bench of Justices Ahmed Sohel and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud ordered the suspension of admission tests for all public universities in the country until Dec 31 after hearing the petition.

It also ordered the online portal for the admission tests to remain open and to give conditional opportunities to students whose HSC exams have not yet been completed.

The writ filed by lawyer Kamrun Nahar Mahmud said that about 450,000 students failed in two subjects in the HSC exam. The government has decided to hold re-examinations for them within a month and publish the results by Dec 23. As a result, if the admission test is postponed by 25 days, these students will also get the opportunity to participate.

Kamrun said that the writ was filed because the universities did not take this into consideration, even though the admission tests were supposed to start from Jan 1, as per the UGC guidelines.