Severe Cyclone Akvan has edged north over the Bay of Bengal, with its impact likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Bangladesh.

In a special bulletin on Thursday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the four seaports to hoist local warning signal No. 3 and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in five divisions.

The storm is likely to cross the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha in India by noon on Friday.

At 6am, it was 1,125km south-west of Chittagong Port, 1,075km south-west of Cox’s Bazar, 1,010km south-west of Mongla and 1,005km south-west of Payra, moving north-north-west.

Winds within 64km of the centre are blowing at up to 89kph, rising to 117kph in gusts or squalls. The sea is rough near the centre.

Deep convective clouds continue to form over the northern Bay under the cyclone’s influence, so the seaports, northern Bay and adjoining coastal areas may see gusty or stormy winds.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay have been told to stay in safe shelter until further notice.

In a separate warning, the BMD said heavy to very heavy rain may hit parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions over the 48 hours from 10am on Thursday.