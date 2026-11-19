The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Cricket Team has won the ABG University Cup 2026.

The victory has brought pride and recognition to the university, the institution said in a media statement.

A reception was organised for the team on Wednesday at the ULAB Cricket Ground to mark the occasion.

Addressing the players and congratulating them on their achievement, ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof Shamsad Mortuza said: “This achievement by the ULAB Cricket Team is a matter of immense pride and joy for the university. The players’ collective effort, dedication, and perseverance have made this success possible.”

ULAB Treasurer Prof Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee said, “This championship is a remarkable demonstration of the talent, leadership, and competitive spirit of ULAB students.”

Extending his greetings to the team, ULAB Registrar lieutenant colonel (retired) Md Foyzul Islam said: “This victory will inspire a new wave of enthusiasm in the university’s sporting arena and encourage students to achieve even greater success in the future.”

Following the speeches, special commemorative crests were presented on behalf of ULAB to each member of the winning cricket team, along with the coach and team manager.

Faculty members, officials, and students of the university attended the event to congratulate the champions.

The ABG University Cup 2026 featured 10 private universities from across the country. ULAB was unbeaten throughout the group stage, winning all four matches and securing eight points to qualify for the semi-finals as group champions. In the semi-final, ULAB defeated Fareast International University by 81 runs to secure a place in the final.

ULAB defeated Sonargaon University by 53 runs to clinch the championship title in the final on Nov 13 at Anvir Cricket Stadium, Bashundhara Sports City.

Batting first, ULAB posted 205-2 in 20 overs, powered by an unbeaten 109 runs off 61 balls by Farhan. Sonargaon University posted 152 in response, giving ULAB the ABG University Cup 2026 title.