‘You are going to be magnificent’: Pierce Brosnan welcomes Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the iconic 007 franchise, saying the actor would be “magnificent” in the role.

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

“You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Gra mor (big love), Pierce,” he added.

Brosnan, who played the British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, joined Pattinson’s “Tenet” co-star Elizabeth Debicki and former Bond villain Rami Malek in congratulating the actor on his new role, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson’s casting, confirming that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been hired to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will be the executive producer.

The announcement ends months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. Actors including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult had reportedly been considered for the role.

Pattinson and Brosnan previously worked together in the 2010 romantic drama “Remember Me”, which also starred Emilie de Ravin and Meghan Markle.

Before Pattinson’s casting was announced, Brosnan had shared his thoughts on the search for the next 007 in an interview in September. He suggested that the role could go to an actor unfamiliar to audiences.

“I think it’s going to be someone that none of us know about,” he said.

However, Brosnan declined to name his preferred candidate when asked about his choice for the iconic role.

“I wouldn’t pick anyone,” he said, adding that his wife had advised him not to comment further.

“My wife told me not to say anything, and I’ve said too much. Because once I say something it goes everywhere and I get hanged,” he told Variety.

Pattinson, who featured in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” this year, is also set to appear in “Dune: Part 3” next month. Attention will now turn to how the actor prepares to take on the legendary British spy.