British actor Robert Pattinson takes over 007 role after Daniel Craig’s departure

A first look at Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, shared on the official 007 Instagram account. Via MGM

A first look at Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, shared on the official 007 Instagram account. Via MGM

British actor Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond, the official 007 Instagram account has announced, ending years of speculation over who would take on one of cinema’s most iconic roles.

Pattinson becomes the first actor to inherit the licence to kill since Daniel Craig’s departure from the long-running spy franchise.

The announcement marks a new chapter for the rebooted film series, with Pattinson stepping into the role of the British secret agent whose screen adventures have spanned decades.