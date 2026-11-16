November 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

British actor Robert Pattinson takes over 007 role after Daniel Craig’s departure

Years of speculation over the spy franchise’s next leading man come to an end with the official announcement

British actor Robert Pattinson takes over 007 role after Daniel Craig’s departure
A first look at Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, shared on the official 007 Instagram account. Via MGM

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 09:31 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 09:31 PM

British actor Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond, the official 007 Instagram account has announced, ending years of speculation over who would take on one of cinema’s most iconic roles.

Pattinson becomes the first actor to inherit the licence to kill since Daniel Craig’s departure from the long-running spy franchise.

The announcement marks a new chapter for the rebooted film series, with Pattinson stepping into the role of the British secret agent whose screen adventures have spanned decades.

Related Stories
Pattinson, Hoult join high-profile shortlist for 007 role
Pattinson, Hoult join high-profile shortlist for 007 role
The rise and fall of Russell Brand
The rise and fall of Russell Brand
James Bond memorabilia up for auction
James Bond memorabilia up for auction
Robert Pattinson's ‘Primetime’ scores big for A24
Robert Pattinson&#039;s ‘Primetime’ scores big for A24
Read More
Trump ‘won’t mind’ Huang’s return to Nvidia
Trump ‘won’t mind’ Huang’s return to Nvidia
Peter Haas, Humaiun Kobir hold ‘informal meeting’
Peter Haas, Humaiun Kobir hold ‘informal meeting’
Rooppur grid power test may begin Tuesday
Rooppur grid power test may begin Tuesday
Pattinson named the next James Bond
Pattinson named the next James Bond
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More