November 08, 2026

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Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult screen-test to play next James Bond

The British actors have formally screen-tested to take over the iconic secret agent role

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult screen-test to play next James Bond

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 10:44 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 10:44 PM

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have screen-tested to play the next James Bond following Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure in the iconic role, reports Variety.

Both British actors possess extensive experience in high-profile global franchises.

Pattinson currently stars as Batman for DC Studios and features in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three, while Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the DC film universe and previously appeared in the X-Men prequel series.

Securing a new 007 has become an immediate priority for production stewards Amy Pascal and David Heyman at Amazon MGM Studios, who previously appointed Villeneuve to direct the 26th instalment alongside Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as screenwriter.

The casting race extends beyond formal screen tests. Pop star Harry Styles has held preliminary discussions regarding the role, while 41-year-old actor Theo James remains under active consideration.

Speculation across the UK and US media has also linked several other prominent British performers to the part -- including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Jack Lowden, according to Variety.

Industry veteran Pierce Brosnan publicly endorsed Turner, while Gary Oldman threw his support behind his Slow Horses co-star Lowden.

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