President pays tribute at the graves of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has paid tribute to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on the occasion of National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The president's office said he visited the Zia Complex in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday afternoon and laid floral wreaths at the graves of the two leaders.

He also joined a special prayer seeking blessings for their souls.

National Revolution and Solidarity Day marks the events of Nov 7, 1975, when Zia was freed from house arrest following a counter-coup led by the then Col Abu Taher, a Liberation War sector commander associated with the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD).

The day is being officially observed for the first time in 18 years.