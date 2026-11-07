November 07, 2026

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Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce

A new taskforce will target the movement of weapons, sanctioned goods and illegal revenue across Iran's land borders

Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce
A satellite image shows the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) moored at Changi Naval Base, with aircrafts parked on its flight deck, after arriving for a port visit, in Singapore Nov 7, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 09:11 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 09:10 PM

After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a taskforce to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The announcement of the taskforce, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Saturday by the US Central Command, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies. Beyond movement of weapons, it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

"Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a statement.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

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