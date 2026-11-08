Pori Moni served legal notice over alleged harassment of journalist, ‘insulting’ national anthem

Actress Pori Moni has been served a legal notice over allegations of misconduct and issuing death threats to a journalist.

The notice asks her to apologise for the incident that took place on the court premises. It also calls on the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association to take action against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

Supreme Court lawyer Khandaker Hasan Shahriar sent the notice by post on Sunday.

In addition to Pori Moni, the notice was also sent to Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association President Shiba Sanu and General Secretary Joy Chowdhury.

According to the notice, Pori Moni surrendered before a court on Nov 5 in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood and secured bail.

Around 11:40am, as she got out of her car and headed towards the courtroom, journalists tried to take her photographs and videos, triggering a scuffle involving security personnel.

The notice alleges that Pori Moni snatched the mobile phone of multimedia reporter Robiul Hossain, while her security personnel broke a tripod used for recording videos.

It further states that Jago News reporter Ashikuzzaman, multimedia reporter Abdullah Al Kawsar, Agamir Shomoy reporter Siam Hossain and Shah Riaz of Times Today were injured in the incident.

A litigant named Sujan Chandra Moni was also injured, with the notice claiming that his head was cut and started bleeding.

According to the notice, after leaving the court, Pori Moni approached Robiul Hossain, a multimedia reporter for Samakal, on the court premises and said: “Come here. Why did you hold my hand like that?”

She allegedly used abusive language against him and threatened to “run over and kill” him.

Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

The notice also points out that Robiul has three missing fingers on his right hand and is unable to perform normal activities with it.

It further says that on Nov 6, Pori Moni published a post containing “obscene remarks” on her Facebook page, using the national anthem as background music.

The matter was reported by several media outlets and also spread across social media platforms.

The notice states that Article 4(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh recognises the first 10 lines of the song “Amar Sonar Bangla” as the national anthem.

It also refers to provisions on the use and desecration of the national anthem, flag and emblem under the Bangladesh National Anthem, Flag and Emblem Order, 1972, and the National Anthem Rules, 1978. It says provisions prescribing penalties for insulting the national anthem, flag and emblem were incorporated through an amendment in 2010.

The notice also expresses concern that Pori Moni’s behaviour, language and activities as a film actress could have a negative influence on children, teenagers and young people.

It asks her to issue an unconditional written apology within seven days of receiving the notice for the incident on the court premises.

She has also been asked to refrain completely from using obscene language, making inappropriate gestures and engaging in controversial activities in the future.

The notice further asks the president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association to issue a show-cause notice to Pori Moni and take necessary disciplinary action against her within the stipulated period. It warns that appropriate legal steps will be taken if they fail to do so.

Lawyer Shahriar, who issued the notice, told bdnews24.com: “We have asked her to apologise. We have also asked the Artistes’ Association to take action. We need to see what kind of action they take. Further steps will be decided accordingly.”

Asked about possible legal action over the alleged insult to the national anthem, Shahriar said the court would determine the appropriate punishment if the matter was brought before it. For now, he said, the relevant law had only been cited in the notice.

“We have not reached that stage yet. We have merely referred to the law. We hope she will correct herself within the stipulated time and realise her mistake,” he said.

On the allegation that the actress publicly threatened to kill a journalist, the lawyer said the journalist concerned could take legal action if he wished.

“If he wants to file a case, I will provide the necessary assistance. It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to face such an incident while performing professional duties. Journalism is not a crime,” he said.

bdnews24.com is trying to obtain Pori Moni’s comments on the matter.