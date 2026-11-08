November 08, 2026

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Hasina’s identity is that she is a ‘convicted criminal’: law minister

“When we take any action on [Hasina’s extradition], it will not be motivated by emotion,” Md Asaduzzaman says

Hasina’s identity is that she is a ‘convicted criminal’: law minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 12:45 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 12:51 PM

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has described ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India, as a “convicted criminal”.

He also said that a request has been sent to the Indian government to return her under the extradition treaty.

Asaduzzaman made the statements in response to questions from journalists after the inauguration of a training workshop in Dhaka on Sunday.

One journalist said that Hasina is not a prisoner in India, but a state guest.

In response, Minister Asaduzzaman said: “To me, she is a criminal. A criminal convicted by our tribunal. To us, this is her identity.”

Commenting on how India views her, he said: “The things they say don’t become so just because they say them. My country has conducted a trial in an open court.

“Before you ask this question, think about it -- didn’t 1,400 people die in the July Uprising? Weren’t 30,000 people maimed? Has there been any miscarriage of justice? Did we conduct a trial in front of the cameras? Did the witnesses not testify?”

Asked about bringing Hasina back to Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman said: “We are doing whatever is legally necessary regarding Sheikh Hasina in terms of due process. We will deal with it legally.

“When we take any action on the matter, it will not be motivated by emotion. The truth is we will enforce our laws.”

Regarding the Indian government’s actions on the matter, the law minister said: “That is a matter for the Indian government. We have made requests to them under the extradition treaty.

“If they hand her over to us, we will hand her over in the due process, as required under the law.”

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