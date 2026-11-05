Actress Pori Moni insults journalists, snatches reporter’s phone

Actress Pori Moni has allegedly snatched a journalist’s mobile phone and verbally abused him as she left a court after securing bail in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud over allegations of assault, vandalism and intimidation.

Meanwhile, a court visitor sustained a head injury after being pushed by security guards accompanying the actress.

The incidents occurred on Thursday at the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, where Pori Moni’s appearance triggered chaotic scenes.

The previous day, the court had cancelled her bail and issued an arrest warrant against her.

Pori Moni arrived at the court around 9:30am to surrender and seek bail.

She remained inside her car on the court premises, surrounded by her personal security guards, who also restricted the movement of people in the surrounding area.

Around 11 security guards clad in black, along with several others in civilian clothes, were seen surrounding her.

Meanwhile, a large number of journalists gathered at the court premises after learning that Pori Moni would surrender.

Around 11:40am, she got out of her car and headed towards the courtroom. Her security guards escorted her, forming a security cordon around her. When journalists tried to take photographs and record videos, the guards allegedly pushed and jostled them.

As she was getting into a lift, Pori Moni snatched the mobile phone of Samakal multimedia reporter Robiul Hossain when he tried to record a video. Robiul later managed to retrieve his phone by pulling it back.

Pori Moni appeared before the court of Acting Judge Mahfuzur Rahman at Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1.

During the hearing, she initially sat on the courtroom bench before moving to the dock for accused persons. Her lawyer, Nilanjana Rifat Suravi, argued for her bail.

After the hearing, the court granted her bail on a Tk 500 bond.

Her security guards again surrounded her as she left the court following the bail order. They allegedly pushed journalists who were trying to take photographs and record videos.

In the process, a court visitor named Sujan Chandra Moni Das, who was standing in the court corridor, sustained a head injury. His head was seen bleeding.

Sujan's brother said, “We had come to the court and were standing here. Pori Moni’s security guards pushed my brother and split his head open.”

He declined to disclose his name.

Later, as Pori Moni came downstairs and was about to get into her car, she approached Samakal multimedia reporter Robiul Hossain aggressively after spotting him. She also verbally abused journalists before leaving the court premises.

There have been further allegations that Pori Moni’s security guards pushed several other journalists.

bdnews24.com is trying to obtain Pori Moni’s comment on the incidents.

Businessman Nasir Uddin filed the case on Jul 6, 2022. The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations.

On Mar 18, 2023, the case's investigating officer, PBI Dhaka district Inspector Monir Hossain, submitted a report naming Pori Moni and Junaid Bogdadi Jimmy as the accused.

The report said the allegations of assault and intimidation against them had been substantiated.