November 05, 2026

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Bangladeshi sentenced to death in Kuwait for killing friend over photos of wife posted on Facebook

The accused alleges his friend had once visited his home and took photographs of his wife without permission and later posted the pictures on Facebook

Bangladeshi sentenced to death in Kuwait for killing friend over photos of wife posted on Facebook

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 02:11 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 02:11 PM

A Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to death in Kuwait for killing a friend following a dispute over the publication of his wife's private photographs on Facebook and the friend's refusal to remove them.

Kuwait's Criminal Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to Gulf News, which cited the country's Public Prosecution.

The report did not disclose the names or ages of the victim and the Bangladeshi convict, or provide details of their workplaces or the exact location of the killing. It also did not specify the precise time and place of the incident.

According to Gulf News, the victim and the accused were friends. The accused alleged that his friend had once visited his home and taken photographs of his wife without permission. The friend later posted the pictures on Facebook.

After learning about the posts, the accused asked his friend to remove the photographs, but he refused.

According to the accused, the pictures attracted inappropriate comments about his wife on Facebook. This prompted him to repeatedly ask his friend to delete them.

Instead of removing the pictures, however, the friend posted more photographs of the accused's wife on Facebook, escalating tensions between the accused and his wife.

Following the incident, the accused decided to take revenge on his friend.

Citing the Public Prosecution, Gulf News reported that the accused planned the killing and obtained a knife. He then went to a location at the victim’s workplace and waited after confirming that his friend was inside.

When the friend came out, the accused attacked him, repeatedly stabbing him in the head and different parts of his body.

The victim died at the scene or later from his injuries, the report said.

During the court hearing, the accused admitted to the killing. He told the court that the victim was his friend and that their dispute began over the photographs of his wife being taken and posted on Facebook.

He said he became enraged after his friend refused to remove the pictures and instead posted more, prompting him to plan the revenge attack.

The court considered the incident a “deliberate and premeditated murder” and sentenced the Bangladeshi man to death after finding the charges against him were proven.

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