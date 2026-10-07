Toufique Imrose Khalidi: A friend who crossed borders for me

Some people leave behind their work. Others leave behind memories. Toufique Imrose Khalidi has left both.

Toufique Bhai died in London on Oct 2 at the age of 59 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He had travelled there to see his son.

Days after his passing, I still find myself reaching for my phone to send him a message, to seek his advice on a new journalistic project or to exchange ideas about Bangladesh's changing media landscape. Then I remember: Toufique Bhai is no more.

To the world, he was the editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com and one of the main architects of digital journalism in Bangladesh. To me, he was much more than that. More importantly, he was my friend.

After studying English literature at Dhaka University, he worked at The Daily Star and the BBC World Service in London before returning to Bangladesh in 2006 with the task of developing a 24-hour online newsroom. He inspired a generation of reporters, showing that news, technology and storytelling could come together in new ways, and that independent journalism could thrive online.

Under his leadership, bdnews24.com became the first publication in Asia to co-edit The New York Times' Turning Points magazine. His contribution to journalism will be remembered for decades.

Nearly 2 Decades of Camaraderie

We met around 2008, when Deutsche Welle (DW) became a content partner of bdnews24.com. From our earliest conversations, I was awestruck by his command of language and his keen understanding of politics, society and world affairs. His arguments moved effortlessly between local politics and global issues. A conversation with him was always stimulating.

What began as a professional relationship grew into a friendship that lasted almost 20 years. At every stage of my career, he was generous with his advice and sincere in his praise. When I faced difficult decisions, his confidence in me gave me strength. More than once, he told me he wanted us to work together. We often sketched out ideas for future collaborations and journalistic projects. His enthusiasm was contagious.

He came to Bonn, Germany, to attend DW's Global Media Forum in 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He even brought his son, Raad Sharaar Khalidi, to some of these events. Those visits were never confined to conference halls. We shared meals, laughter and endless debates about journalism, democracy and the future of media.

A Precious Gift

On Oct 25 last year, I celebrated my 50th birthday in Kolkata. Toufique Bhai was the only guest who travelled from Bangladesh to be there. He arrived with his usual warmth and a gift he had chosen for me: a beautiful, modern saree.

I had planned to wear it this month for an important event. Every time I looked at it, I thought of him and of the invitation I had received from him to attend an event in Bangladesh. Who could have imagined that he would no longer be there himself?

A Dinner

I visited Dhaka in July 2024, just days before the upheaval that reshaped Bangladeshi politics. He invited me to his home for dinner. Many friends, colleagues and journalists were there, and the conversations continued late into the night.

It was a lovely gesture from a man who had himself spent several years under investigation by the authorities. The charges against him were eventually dismissed, and he was acquitted by a court on Sept 5, 2024.

Looking back now, it was one of those evenings that quietly turned into a farewell without any of us knowing it.

More than a Journalist

I will miss not only the great journalist, but also the person: his curiosity, his kindness, his wit, his loyalty and his commitment to journalism.

He died on Oct 2, a date that was already deeply personal to me. It is my late mother's birthday. The date now carries another meaning, and I will always remember two people on this day.

The loss feels immense because there was still so much to look forward to: unfinished projects, incomplete conversations and future collaborations. We both thought there would be another conference, another dinner, another chance to meet.

When I look at the photographs from my 50th birthday, I don't just see a distinguished journalist, I also see a friend who crossed the border to celebrate a special moment in my life. He invested in his friendships as sincerely as he invested in journalism.

Bangladesh has lost one of its strongest media voices, and bdnews24.com has lost its guiding light. His son, Raad, has lost a father. I have lost a dear friend.

Thank you, Toufique Bhai, for your friendship, your wisdom, your encouragement and your faith in independent journalism. You will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

[Debarati Guha is the Director of Programs for Asia at Deutsche Welle]