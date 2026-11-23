Football - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution - Gillette Stadium - Nov 21, 2026 - Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6) runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution in the MLS Playoffs. REUTERS/Natalie Reid

Football - MLS - Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution - Gillette Stadium - Nov 21, 2026 - Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6) runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution in the MLS Playoffs. REUTERS/Natalie Reid

Philadelphia Union teenager Cavan Sullivan was named the 2026 MLS Young Player of the Year on Monday.

The 17-year-old midfielder delivered 23 goal contributions (9 goals, 14 assists) in 29 appearances.

Sullivan's streak of 10 straight matches with a goal contribution was the longest by a teenager in MLS history.

He also earned MLS player of the month honors for September, becoming the youngest to win a monthly award.

At 17 years and 56 days, he is the youngest winner of the Young Player of the Year, which honors the top player in MLS aged 22 and under and is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current players.

Sullivan finished ahead of two fellow rising stars with the U.S. men's national team, with New York Red Bulls teammates Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti finishing second and third, respectively.

The MLS Young Player of the Year has been awarded since 2020. Before that, the MLS Rookie of the Year was presented from 1996 to 2019.