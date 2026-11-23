Why has Modhumoti Bank paid nearly Tk 587mn for space it says it never rented?

For 13 years, Modhumoti Bank has reported paying nearly Tk 587 million in rent for a residential building in Dhaka’s Gulshan neighbourhood. Yet the address has no bank branch, office or sign bearing the bank’s name.

At Bengal House, a 12-storey building on Road 63 in Gulshan-2, the caretaker says people connected to the owners have occupied the property since it was built.

Modhumoti Bank’s Managing Director Shafiul Azam says the bank has never rented any part of it.

Yet the bank’s annual reports record rent payments for thousands of square feet there since it began operations in 2013.

What the Accounts Show

Modhumoti Bank, approved as a fourth-generation lender in 2013, reported renting 10,150sqft at Bengal House that year. Monthly rent was set at Tk 1.4 million, with an advance of Tk 50.4 million. Under the agreement, part of the rent was to be adjusted against the advance over six years.

The bank said the advance was fully adjusted by 2019. Bangladesh Bank regulations allow such advances for branch premises, with rent offset against the amount before monthly payments begin.

The bank continued to report renting 10,150sqft at the address through 2024. That year’s report listed monthly rent of Tk 1.69 million and annual payments of Tk 21.48 million.

But in 2025, the reported area fell almost by half, to 5,733sqft, while monthly rent rose to Tk 2.04 million -- about Tk 356 per sqft.

That rate appears unusually high. Commercial buildings near the Gulshan-2 circle charge up to Tk 200 per sqft, while ground-floor shops and showrooms can fetch Tk 300 to Tk 1,000. In buildings behind main roads, rents range from Tk 65 to Tk 150.

The reports also contain unexplained discrepancies in annual payments. At the stated monthly rate, rent for 2024 should have totalled Tk 20.29 million.

Instead, the bank reported paying Tk 21.48 million -- Tk 1.18 million more. The same monthly rate produced the expected annual total in 2023.

The report offers no explanation for the 2024 excess. In 2025, the bank reported paying Tk 26.24 million against an annual total of Tk 24.49 million at the stated monthly rate -- a difference of Tk 1.76 million.

The annual reports show that Modhumoti Bank paid Tk 586.89 million for the Bengal House address between 2013 and 2025.

They do not explain the reduced area, higher rent, purpose of the lease or banking activities at the address. Together, the conflicting accounts leave the purpose and basis of the payments unresolved.

A Residential Building, not a Bank

Bengal House, built on 10 kathas (nearly 0.067 hectares), is entirely residential, with no commercial signs or nameplate. An ambassador rents two floors; the remaining floors are occupied by people associated with the owner, Bengal Group of Industries.

Caretaker GM Nurul Huda told bdnews24.com that people connected to the owners had lived there since construction was completed.

“There has never been any branch or office of Modhumoti Bank here,” he said.

Bengal Group nominees have served on the bank’s board. One resident is Arifa Kabir, a current bank director. Her husband, Humayun Kabir, managing director of Bengal Group affiliate Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics, is a former bank chairman.

Banks must disclose transactions with directors as related-party transactions in their financial statements. The payments linked to Bengal House raise the question of whether the arrangement was disclosed in this way.

On Nov 8, Bengal Group staff said Arifa Kabir was away and declined to provide her phone number.

Bengal Group Managing Director Humayun Kabir was also unavailable. His personal assistant, Riaz Ahmed, said: “I will inform the MD. If he thinks it necessary, he will contact you.”

A second visit to Bengal House also brought no response. Building manager Mohammad Shamim said, “I will inform madam and sir that you came. They will contact you if necessary.”

Bank’s Response

Asked why the bank had rented space at Bengal House, Managing Director Shafiul Azam told bdnews24.com: “The bank has not rented any part of Bengal House; this is incorrect information.”

Asked about the reported payments, he advised the reporter to visit the bank.

At the head office in Gulshan, an official designated by Azam said he was not authorised to comment directly.

“We will, if necessary, check the annual financial report again and ask the relevant official to look into it,” he said.