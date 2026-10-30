Govt employees told to evict tenants from allotted residences by Saturday

The Directorate of Government Accommodation has instructed government employees to remove tenants from their allotted residences by Saturday.

It has also warned that renting out an entire residence or any part of it to others could result in cancellation of the allotment as well as disciplinary action.

The Directorate of Government Accommodation issued a public notice on Thursday, directing allottees not to rent out, either fully or partially, houses or flats under its jurisdiction.

The notice said a recent report by the directorate’s inspection team found that some employees who had been allotted government accommodation had rented or sublet one or two rooms, or even their entire house or flat, to others. Such practices violate the Bangladesh Allocation Rules, 1982.

Besides asking allottees not to rent out their allocated residences, the directorate instructed those who have already rented out all or part of their houses or flats to remove the tenants or subtenants by Saturday, Oct 31.

The allottees have also been instructed to stay or live in the residences assigned to them.

The notice said that if any tenant or subtenant is found in an allotted residence after the deadline, the allotment will be cancelled without any further show-cause notice, and disciplinary and legal action will be taken against the allottee in accordance with the rules.