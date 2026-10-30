October 30, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Govt employees told to evict tenants from allotted residences by Saturday

Allottees have also been instructed to live in the residences allocated to them

Govt employees told to evict tenants from allotted residences by Saturday

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 05:08 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 05:08 PM

The Directorate of Government Accommodation has instructed government employees to remove tenants from their allotted residences by Saturday.

It has also warned that renting out an entire residence or any part of it to others could result in cancellation of the allotment as well as disciplinary action.

The Directorate of Government Accommodation issued a public notice on Thursday, directing allottees not to rent out, either fully or partially, houses or flats under its jurisdiction.

The notice said a recent report by the directorate’s inspection team found that some employees who had been allotted government accommodation had rented or sublet one or two rooms, or even their entire house or flat, to others. Such practices violate the Bangladesh Allocation Rules, 1982.

Besides asking allottees not to rent out their allocated residences, the directorate instructed those who have already rented out all or part of their houses or flats to remove the tenants or subtenants by Saturday, Oct 31.

The allottees have also been instructed to stay or live in the residences assigned to them.

The notice said that if any tenant or subtenant is found in an allotted residence after the deadline, the allotment will be cancelled without any further show-cause notice, and disciplinary and legal action will be taken against the allottee in accordance with the rules.

Related Stories
India's overseas retail investing boom gathers pace
India&#039;s overseas retail investing boom gathers pace
Doctor suspended after ‘assault’ on IEDCR chief
Doctor suspended after ‘assault’ on IEDCR chief
IEDCR director alleges assault by DAB members
IEDCR director alleges assault by DAB members
Govt employees’ house rent rises. Who gets what?
Govt employees’ house rent rises. Who gets what?
Read More
Govt housing: Remove tenants by Saturday
Govt housing: Remove tenants by Saturday
7 more Saudi fire victims’ bodies to return Saturday
7 more Saudi fire victims’ bodies to return Saturday
Gold price falls after two rises
Gold price falls after two rises
4 arrested after blasts outside ICT judge’s home
4 arrested after blasts outside ICT judge’s home
Read More
Opinion

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More