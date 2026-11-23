Bangladesh have reshuffled their ODI squad for the South Africa series, recalling pace bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed and bringing back middle-order batter Yasir Ali Chowdhury after a lengthy absence.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-strong squad for the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday, making five changes to the team that featured in last month's tri-nation series in the United Arab Emirates.

Khaled and Yasir headline the returning contingent, which also includes Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh and Jaker Ali.

Litton, who missed the UAE tri-nation series through an injury, has been named captain, with Towhid Hridoy retaining the role of vice-captain.

The announcement came as Bangladesh began their second and final Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Khaled Returns

Khaled's recall is the squad's biggest surprise. The 33-year-old has played only two ODIs, both against New Zealand before the 2023 World Cup.

He last featured in List A cricket during the Dhaka Premier League in May-June, taking 9 wickets in 7 matches for Abahani Limited. He had claimed another 9 in 10 appearances in the previous edition.

With 107 wickets from 79 List A matches, Khaled has a solid domestic record. But his recent county cricket stint may have done most to revive his international prospects.

Yasir Ali Back in the Fold

Yasir's recall follows a strong run of form that first earned him a return to the T20I side. He last played an ODI against Ireland in March 2023.

The middle-order batter scored 207 runs in seven innings at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 152.2 to help Mohammedan Sporting Club win the latest Dhaka Premier League.

He carried that form into the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, hitting 71 off 51 balls against Hong Kong China in Bangladesh A's opening match.

Naim, Jaker Make ODI Comeback

Naim and Jaker return to the ODI side for the first time since October last year.

Naim scored 471 runs in 11 innings in the latest Dhaka Premier League, while Jaker made 268 in eight.

Litton also returns after missing the UAE tri-series through injury, taking back the captaincy from Hridoy.

Mosaddek Axed

Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Aliss Al Islam have been dropped, while fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has been rested.

Mosaddek's omission comes despite a strong return against Australia in June, when he scored 157 runs in three matches after nearly four years out of the ODI side. But he managed only 21 runs in his next three innings.

Saif is leading Bangladesh A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Aliss is working to correct his bowling action after being reported for a suspected illegal action on debut.

Soumya scored just 9 runs in two UAE tri-series appearances, while Sohan managed 5 in his only outing.

The three-match series opens in KuGompo City on Dec 1, followed by games in Gqeberha on Dec 3 and Cape Town on Dec 7. All matches start at 5:30pm Bangladesh time.

Squad:

Litton Kumer Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.