India add pacer Nabi to squad for first three New Zealand ODIs

Pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three one-day internationals against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who made his India debut against West Indies in September, was initially named in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs but has now been drafted in from the start of the five-match series.

His inclusion comes a day after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The ODI series runs from Nov 4-15, before the teams meet in a two-test series beginning on Nov 19.

India's squad for first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India's squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.