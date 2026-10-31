Tahsif Souri death: River Police get four days to question Dwip

A Dhaka court has granted police four days to question Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip in custody in connection with the murder of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Piyas passed the order on Saturday, confirmed Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the prosecution police.

Investigating officer Firoz Uddin, an inspector at the Tongi River Police Outpost, produced the suspect in court and requested seven days of custody for interrogation.

In the application, Firoz said initial investigations uncovered evidence linking Dwip directly to the murder, adding that keeping the suspect in custody remains essential until the probe concludes.

The investigating officer cited five key grounds for the seven-day interrogation request, arguing that releasing the suspect on bail could allow him to abscond and disrupt the investigation, while continued custody was necessary to uncover the main motive and arrest accomplices.

Police brought the suspect to court around 2:15pm and held him in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court lockup before bringing him into the courtroom at 3:25pm for the hearing.

State prosecutor Azizul Haq Didar argued in favour of the custody petition, while defence lawyers Monirul Islam and Mutasim Billah sought to overturn the application before the magistrate granted the four-day interrogation order.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had initially picked up Dwip from his Babar Road residence in Mohammadpur on Thursday night for questioning.

Following uncertainty over his legal status during three days of questioning, officers handed him over to River Police on Friday night.

Police formally placed Dwip under arrest after Tahsif's father lodged a murder case late on Friday night.

Police recovered Tahsif’s body floating in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon.

Tahsif was rumoured to be the person who filmed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.

He came downstairs “at Dwip’s call” on Tuesday evening and rode off on his own bike.

Dwip told investigators on Thursday that the two had dinner at a restaurant and parted ways near Uttara House Building.

The PBI took him into custody that same night from his home on Babar Road in Mohammadpur.

Acting on information he gave, officers recovered Tahsif’s bike on Friday morning from the Mazar slum in Tongi.

Dwip also admitted going to the area, known as a “drug spot”, with Tahsif at midnight. PBI officers later took him to Tongi on Friday.