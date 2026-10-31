Gold, silver get cheaper across Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) has slashed domestic gold rates after a sharp downturn in the international bullion market.

The trade body lowered the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 5,482 per Bhori on Saturday, bringing the premium grade down to Tk 217,592 per Bhori.

The association scaled back prices across all categories of gold along with silver. The revised tariffs took effect nationwide at 10am on Saturday.

The latest price cut capped a week of intense market volatility. After reducing 22-carat gold by Tk 10,439 per Bhori across four phases, BAJUS raised rates by Tk 2,216 on Wednesday and another Tk 1,633 on Thursday to reach Tk 224,707 per Bhori.

The jewellers subsequently reduced the tariff by Tk 1,633 on Friday before making Saturday's further cut of Tk 5,482.

The consecutive price cuts wiped out a total of Tk 7,115 per Bhori from 22-carat gold over two days.

Local gold prices previously surged in late January, tracking global market rallies to hit a record high of Tk 286,000 per Bhori for 22-carat gold.

Domestic rates have since fluctuated through continuous market revisions.

Revised Tariffs

Under the new pricing structure, hallmarked 22-carat gold sells at Tk 18,655 per gram inclusive of VAT, fixing the per Bhori (11.664g) price at Tk 217,592.

In addition, 21-carat gold stands at Tk 207,794 per Bhori, 18-carat gold costs Tk 178,459 per Bhori, and traditional gold trades at Tk 145,800 per Bhori.

Before 10am on Saturday, 22-carat gold traded at Tk 223,074 per Bhori, 21-carat gold at Tk 213,043, 18-carat gold at Tk 182,950, and traditional gold at Tk 149,474 per Bhori.

Within 24 hours, prices fell by Tk 5,249 per Bhori for 21-carat gold, Tk 4,491 for 18-carat gold, and Tk 3,674 for traditional gold.

BAJUS attributed the tariff cuts to falling pure gold costs in the local bullion market, prompting the adjustment after assessing overall market conditions.

Global Prices Also Fall

Gold hit a record $5,511.28 an ounce on the international market on Jan 29, topping $5,500 after a string of records. That was the day domestic prices reached their peak. It later climbed past $5,600.

Prices swung up and down after that, before sliding below $4,000 an ounce in recent weeks.

Gold rose on Oct 27 and edged higher again the next day, Wednesday. The fall resumed on Oct 29.

When BAJUS cut prices on Friday, gold was trading at $3,987.56 an ounce.

Around noon on Saturday, Bangladesh time, the spot price stood at $3,875.53, down $143.82, or 3.58 percent, on the previous day.

Silver Prices Reduced

BAJUS also slashed silver prices alongside gold.

Under the new rates, hallmarked 22-carat silver costs Tk 3,499 per Bhori, or Tk 300 per gram.

Before 10am on Saturday, 22-carat silver traded at Tk 3,674 per Bhori, marking a reduction of Tk 175 per Bhori.

Prices for other grades of silver dropped at similar proportional rates.