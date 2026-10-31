Dhaka leads 9 boards in HSC results, Barishal ranks lowest

The Dhaka education board has topped the pass rate among the nine general education boards in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, while the Barishal board has sunk to the bottom.

The picture emerges from a review of the results published on Saturday.

Of 297,621 examinees under the Dhaka board, 183,930 passed, a rate of 61.80 percent, the highest among the general boards.

Barishal fared worst, with only 25,970 of 57,912 candidates passing, a rate of 44.84 percent.

Jashore (44.92 percent) and Rajshahi (45.06 percent) sit just above Barishal.

Among the other boards, the pass rate is 52.07 percent in Chattogram, 51.44 percent in Mymensingh, 50.90 percent in Sylhet, 45.98 percent in Dinajpur and 48.04 percent in Cumilla.

Dhaka also leads by a wide margin in top grades, with 16,714 students earning GPA-5, the most among the nine general boards. Rajshahi is second with 4,520, while Barishal has the fewest at 950.

Across the country, including the technical and madrasa boards, the pass rate stands at 52.12 percent, the lowest in 22 years.

Overall, 40,084 students have secured GPA-5, equal to 6.2 percent of all who passed.

In 2025, the pass rate was 58.83 percent and 69,097 students earned GPA-5.