Medical test fee for Malaysia-bound Bangladeshi workers set at Tk 8,000

Bangladeshi workers seeking employment in Malaysia will have to pay Tk 8,000 each for medical examinations, the expatriates’ welfare ministry has said.

It has warned medical centres against collecting more than the prescribed amount and urged workers not to contact brokers or intermediaries to arrange their tests.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said no medical centre would operate under the authority of a particular recruiting agency.

Workers selected for employment in Malaysia would be free to undergo medical examinations at any approved centre.

No fee is required for a Migram slip, the statement said.

If a worker wants to take the medical test through an agency other than the one that issued the slip, the original agency must send the medical report without delay.

The ministry said no excuse or objection from the agency issuing the slip would be accepted.

Workers have been asked to report any medical centre demanding more than the fixed fee or causing harassment, delays or other problems directly to the ministry on their official email (secretary@probashi.gov.bd).

Regular monitoring and inspections of medical centres would also be carried out to ensure compliance.

Legal action would be taken against any centre found involved in irregularities, the ministry added.

It also urged workers planning to go to Malaysia, recruiting agencies and medical centres to follow the instructions.

The government announced on Oct 15 that the process of recruiting Bangladeshi workers for Malaysia would resume.

In a statement that day, the ministry said Malaysia had agreed in principle to take 10,000 Bangladeshi workers at no cost to them.

The Malaysian authorities also agreed to include 338 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies in the process, the statement read.

On Wednesday, the ministry said medical examinations for workers heading to Malaysia would begin on Saturday.

The process started as scheduled.