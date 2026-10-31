293 institutions have no HSC passes, 139 achieve 100%

A total of 293 educational institutions have recorded no successful candidates in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, while 139 have achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon unveiled the results at the Secretariat on Saturday, when the figures were released.

Education Advisor Mahdi Amin, Abdul Khaleque, senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, and Md Daud Miah, secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division, were also present, along with education board chairmen and senior officials.

The overall pass rate of 52.12 percent is the lowest in 22 years.

Among those about to move on to higher education, 40,084 have earned GPA-5, equal to 6.2 percent of all who passed.

The exams began on Jul 2 and ended on Aug 8, with practical tests due to wrap up by Aug 15.

Natural disasters forced the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong to postpone some written papers, which finished on Sept 9 once rescheduled.

In all, 1,270,583 students from 9,439 institutions under 11 education boards sat the exams at 2,697 centres nationwide.