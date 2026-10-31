October 31, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

293 institutions have no HSC passes, 139 achieve 100%

The overall pass rate of 52.12 percent is the lowest in 22 years, with 40,084 students scoring GPA-5

293 institutions have no HSC passes, 139 achieve 100%

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM

A total of 293 educational institutions have recorded no successful candidates in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, while 139 have achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon unveiled the results at the Secretariat on Saturday, when the figures were released.

Education Advisor Mahdi Amin, Abdul Khaleque, senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, and Md Daud Miah, secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division, were also present, along with education board chairmen and senior officials.

The overall pass rate of 52.12 percent is the lowest in 22 years.

Among those about to move on to higher education, 40,084 have earned GPA-5, equal to 6.2 percent of all who passed.

The exams began on Jul 2 and ended on Aug 8, with practical tests due to wrap up by Aug 15.

Natural disasters forced the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong to postpone some written papers, which finished on Sept 9 once rescheduled.

In all, 1,270,583 students from 9,439 institutions under 11 education boards sat the exams at 2,697 centres nationwide.

Related Stories
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
Girls top HSC pass rate, boys lead GPA-5 tally
Girls top HSC pass rate, boys lead GPA-5 tally
HSC failure rate climbs
HSC failure rate climbs
HSC pass rate sinks to 22-year low
HSC pass rate sinks to 22-year low
Read More
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
HSC results: Dhaka tops, Barishal trails
Tahsif death: Police get 4 days to question Dwip
Tahsif death: Police get 4 days to question Dwip
Gold prices slide again
Gold prices slide again
India add pacer Nabi to squad for first 3 NZ ODIs
India add pacer Nabi to squad for first 3 NZ ODIs
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters
Read More