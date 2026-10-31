Chattogram education board sees drops in both HSC pass rate, GPA-5

Both the pass rate and the number of students securing top grades in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have fallen in Chattogram compared with the previous year.

The pass rate under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong, this year stands at 52.07 percent, with 2,929 candidates scoring the highest grade point average (GPA-5).

In 2025, the board recorded a pass rate of 52.57 percent, with 6,097 candidates securing GPA-5.

The year prior, in 2024, the pass rate stood at 70.32 percent, when 10,269 candidates achieved top marks.

Prof Parvez Sazzad Chowdhury, the board’s Controller of Examinations, announced the results at the Chattogram education board auditorium around 11am on Saturday.

He said: “Our pass rate is close to that of last year. Examinations were conducted with uniform question papers this year and evaluated under a standardised method.

“As a result, the assessment has been rigorous and proper. That may explain why GPA-5 figures have fallen sharply this year.”

He added, “CCTV cameras were installed at every exam centre. Candidates may therefore have experienced some apprehension during the initial one or two papers.

“Examinations were also suspended for a period due to natural disasters. It might have taken them some time to settle back into their studies, which could be another contributing factor.”

Speaking on the occasion, the board’s Secretary Prof Mohammed Zahirul Hoque Swapan, noted that this was the first cohort to sit examinations covering the full syllabus since the introduction of the new curriculum framework in 2020.

“Following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, teaching under the new curriculum was finally completed. These candidates have overcome immense hurdles,” he said.

“Why the number of top grades has dropped so drastically warrants investigation. The board will swiftly look into the actual causes.”

A total of 96,335 candidates sat the exams under the Chattogram board this year.

The pass rate stood at 47.62 percent among male candidates and 53.49 percent among female candidates.