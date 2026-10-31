HSC results: Pass rate slumps to 52.12%, worst in 22 years

The pass rate in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations has fallen to 52.12 percent, the lowest in 22 years.

A total of 40,084 students have secured GPA-5, down 29,013 from last year.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon formally announced the results at the Secretariat on Saturday. Students can access their results through education board websites and SMS.

The pass rate was 58.83 percent in 2025, when 69,097 students secured GPA-5.

This year's figures represent a 6.71 percentage-point drop in the pass rate and a decline of 29,013 in the number of top-grade achievers.

The pass rate was 47.74 percent in 2004, and results have not been this poor since.

Last year, the pass rate collapsed in both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and HSC amid the unrest around the July Uprising and a change in the way scripts were marked under the then interim government.

The SSC rate fell further this year to 62.25 percent, the lowest in 19 years.

The government points to impartial marking and gaps in student learning behind the slide.

Mahdi Amin, education advisor to the prime minister, told the results ceremony: “In this first HSC and equivalent examination organised by our elected government, we have ensured impartial evaluation.

“We want to give everyone the highest recognition based on how they performed in their scripts, and for the first time there will be a full scrutiny.”

He also spoke of a ministry plan to hold retakes within a month, if possible, for candidates who failed in one or two subjects.

Citing the learning gaps, Education Minister Milon said such a slide in results was never acceptable.

“The shortfall lies in our teaching methods, with guardians, in the environment. We have to redefine the overall gap and address it. That is our responsibility.”

He urged guardians and teachers to step up and help close it.

On the option of full re-evaluation of scripts, the minister said: “We have put proper arrangements in place for transparency in marking. If discrepancies are found, your students can re-examine. Then we will be able to say what has happened.”

Pointing to the big swings after scrutiny in the SSC, he said nearly 1.3 million scripts came in for re-evaluation this year. Grades changed for 45,000 candidates, 5,000 went from fail to pass, and 3,079 more earned GPA-5.

The ministry is looking into why so many results changed, he said.

“Many results changed, so let us see what happens this time. We are checking whether there are shortcomings among our teachers and examiners.

“For now, we can say that although we are concerned, we have not yet been able to determine whether there are errors in this result. It will become clear after re-examination.”

Under the previous Awami League government, the head of government would mark the results on the morning of the announcement, with board chairmen handing over the report at the Prime Minister’s Office in the presence of the education minister and others.

Results became available at institutions, on websites and by mobile only after that ceremony, and the education minister then briefed a news conference on the nationwide picture.

The Muhammad Yunus-led administration dropped those formalities, and the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is following suit.

Results at a Glance

A total of 1,240,798 students from 11 education boards sat this year's examinations. Of them, 646,685 passed, giving an overall pass rate of 52.12 percent.

The nine general education boards recorded a pass rate of 51.62 percent, with 35,948 students securing GPA-5.

The pass rate under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board was 61.07 percent, with 3,250 students achieving GPA-5.

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board recorded a pass rate of 49.43 percent, with 886 GPA-5 achievers.

The pass rate among male students was 47.75 percent, compared with 56.31 percent among female students.

Of those who secured GPA-5, 20,363 were male and 19,721 female.

How to Check Results

The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee says students and educational institutions can access the results through the education board websites.

Institutions can download results by selecting the results section and entering their board details and Educational Institution Identification Number (EIIN).

Students can check their individual results by entering their roll and registration numbers.

Candidates can also receive their results by SMS. They need to type HSC, followed by a space, their board's three-letter abbreviation, another space, their roll number, another space and the examination year, then send the message to 16140.

For example, a Dhaka Board candidate with roll number 123456 should send: HSC DHA 123456 2026.

Answer Script Re-Scrutiny

Applications for scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts can be made online from Nov 1 to Nov 7 at rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.

Applicants must enter their roll and registration numbers and select the board. After they click “Submit”, the site asks for a mobile number, to which the scrutiny result will be sent by SMS.

The next screen shows subject-wise results. Applicants should select one or more subjects for scrutiny and click “Pay Fee”.

The fee is Tk 150 per paper, and students must apply for both papers in two-paper subjects. Payment can be made via bKash, Nagad, Rocket, Upay and Sonali Seba.

After paying, applicants return to the portal and click “Submit” to complete the application.

Step-by-step payment guidance is available under the portal’s “Help” button.