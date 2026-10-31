HSC results: Dhaka leads science, Rajshahi and Jashore fare worst in humanities

Dhaka has maintained absolute dominance in the science stream among the nine general education boards in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams.

On the flip side, Rajshahi and Jashore regions posted the weakest results in humanities.

Stream-wise statistics published on Saturday revealed the sharp performance gap across disciplines.

In this year's HSC and equivalent assessments, 52.12 percent of examinees passed, marking the lowest success rate in 22 years.

A total of 1.24 million candidates sat for the exams under 11 education boards, with 646,685 qualifying for higher studies.

The pass rate across the nine boards stood at 51.62 percent, with 35,948 students achieving GPA-5 out of 541,249 successful candidates.

Among these, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka took the top spot in overall pass rate at 61.80 percent.

It led the science stream with an 81.87 percent pass rate. Mymensingh board followed at 75.56 percent, while Chattogram board logged 74.42 percent.

At the bottom end, Barishal board registered the lowest success rate in science at 56.78 percent.

Despite solid outcomes in science, humanities candidates took a heavy hit.

Rajshahi board recorded the lowest pass rate in humanities at 36.96 percent, followed by Jashore board at 38.21 percent and Chattogram board at 38.36 percent.

Dhaka board topped the humanities stream at 48.22 percent.

It also spearheaded the business studies stream with a 60.06 percent pass rate, with Chattogram taking second place at 54.14 percent.

Rajshahi board sat at the bottom in business studies at 35.63 percent.

A huge gap emerged in top-tier results across disciplines, with science examinees sweeping 26,702 GPA-5s, while humanities grabbed 5,978 and business studies managed just 3,268.