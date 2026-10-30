How a switched-off iPhone helped police identify former Air Force officer Tahsif

A wallet, a wristwatch and a switched-off iPhone were found beside the body. But the identity of the deceased was still unknown.

Once the waterproof phone was plugged in to charge, it turned on, and an incoming call was received. The person on the other end identified themselves as a relative of the deceased.

A conversation with them helped police confirm that the body pulled from the river belonged to former Air Force flight lieutenant Tahsif Souri.

Tongi River Police outpost chief Firoz Uddin recounted the chain of events that led to the identification of Tahsif after his body was recovered.

He told bdnews24.com, “Shortly after the phone was plugged in and turned on, the very first call we received was from one of his relatives.

“After speaking with them, we were able to confirm the victim’s identity. He also had a photograph of himself set as the wallpaper on his phone.”

On Wednesday, the Tongi River Police outpost recovered the remains of Tahsif from the Rajabari Ghat of the Turag River.

Immediately following the recovery, officer Firoz said the body was retrieved after it was reported on the national emergency service, 999.

“We found his body floating in the water. He had a mobile phone with him, which we used to establish his identity.”

Could Tahsif’s movements and activities on the night of his death be traced through the iPhone? And how much could the device reveal about the circumstances surrounding his death?

Speaking to bdnews24.com, cybersecurity analyst and International Crimes Tribunal counsel Tanvir Hassan Zoha said powering on the phone and establishing its identity could be considered an initial step in the investigation.

However, identifying a device and conducting a comprehensive digital forensic examination are two separate processes.

He said, “Through a proper forensic analysis of the recovered iPhone, it is possible to extract crucial digital evidence, such as call history, potential location data, contact information, app activity, and data from associated cloud accounts.

“This information could help construct a digital timeline of events leading up to the incident. That said, one must also consider the technical condition of the phone, the availability of data, and the inherent limitations of forensic examination.”

Zoha added, “In my view, to ensure the transparency and credibility of the investigation, it is essential to maintain proper documentation and a clear chain of custody regarding how the phone has been stored, handled, and examined since its recovery.

“The focus should not be on preemptively questioning the investigative process, but rather on uncovering the truth through the scientific analysis of digital evidence.

“Ultimately, a reliable investigation requires an integrated analysis of various pieces of evidence, including digital forensic findings, autopsy results, CCTV footage, telecommunication records, and other relevant materials.”

PBI officials visited Tongi’s Mazar Slum area on Friday afternoon, accompanied by Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a younger man who was close to Tahsif.

Earlier in the day, investigators recovered a motorcycle from the area believed to have belonged to Tahsif. The area is known as a “drug hotspot”.

Enayet Hossain Mannan, additional DIG of PBI Dhaka Metro (North), said Dwip had told investigators that someone wearing a police uniform had chased them. The identity of that person is now being investigated.

“Whether they were under the influence of drugs will be determined through the post-mortem examination. Dwip has given us different accounts, and we are working to verify all the information,” he said.