4 with ties to Awami League arrested over crude bomb blast in Dhaka’s Kalabagan

Police have arrested four leaders and activists of banned organisations linked to the Awami League in connection with multiple crude bomb explosions near Dhaka’s Kalabagan Bus Stand.

Thirteen undetonated crude bombs were recovered from the scene.

The incident took place around 12:30pm on Friday near the house of International Crimes Tribunal-2 Judge Manjurul Bashid.

Niaz Mehedi, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Media and Public Relations Division, said that Dhanmondi and Kalabagan police arrested the four.

Dhanmondi Police Station arrested Md Nazmul Hasan, 49, joint secretary of the Tejgaon Thana unit of the Jubo League, and Md Billal Hossain, 45, an activist for the organisation.

Meanwhile, Kalabagan police arrested Md Shaminur Rahman, 53, and Kamrunahar Lipi, 50, activists of the banned organisation.

The chiefs of the Kalabagan and Dhanmondi police stations confirmed that a case has been filed against them.

Dhanmondi and Kalabagan police said that around 12:10pm on Friday, 10-15 activists rode seven to eight motorcycles to the area adjacent to the Kalabagan Krira Chakra field on Mirpur Road and tried to create unrest by displaying banners and detonating improvised explosives.

Upon hearing the blasts, the chief of Dhanmondi Model Police Station rushed to the scene. The miscreants threw crude bombs at him upon his arrival, but he was able to defend himself and arrest Nazmul and Billal.

As the others fled, Kalabagan police arrested Shaminur and Lipi from in front of the Bikrampur Mishtanna Bhandar under the Kalabagan Bus Stand’s overbridge.

Saddam Hossain, assistant commissioner of the Dhanmondi Zone in the DMP’s Ramna Division, said that the recovered crude bombs have been deactivated and the arrestees are at the police stations.