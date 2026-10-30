‘Shobdohin Jontrona’ cinema release postponed for 'further refinement'

Audiences will have to wait longer to watch “Shobdohin Jontrona” (Silent Agony), a feature film exploring family relationships, adolescent health and psychological struggles, after its makers postponed its planned mid-October release.

ZaaenaTI Production said the delay would give the team more time to refine the scenes and improve the film's visual quality. The new release date will be announced later.

The production house also said it had decided to bring the project to cinemas as a full-length feature film, allowing audiences to watch it on the big screen.

The film stars Amaan Reza as Aryan, alongside Thrina Islam as Maya, Tahsan Bin Rafique as adult Sayan, Mouri Mahadi as Rima, Rebeca Rauf as Nadia, and Farzana Chobi as a doctor.

The cast also includes Boroda Mithu as Rashed, Azom Khan as Shafiq Ahmed, Shashi Afroza as Shirin, Lalshi and several child artistes.

Directed by Md Akter Hossain, the film's story and screenplay were written by Thrina, a physician, researcher, news presenter, talk show host and producer who previously worked as a child artiste for Bangladesh Television.

According to ZaaenaTI Production, the narrative explores how a single incident, shaped by adolescent emotions, limited understanding and immaturity, can have lasting consequences for a young person's physical and psychological wellbeing, family relationships, and future.

The film also addresses subjects that families often find difficult to discuss, including adolescent health, teenage pregnancy, timely medical intervention, and counselling.

The production house said the story highlights the role of parents in providing emotional support and creating an environment where young people can discuss sensitive issues without fear of judgment. It also stresses the importance of age-appropriate reproductive health education.

ZaaenaTI Production hopes the film will encourage conversations about adolescent wellbeing, parent-child communication and compassionate healthcare in families and communities.

Further updates on the release date, trailer and cinema listings will be shared through the production house's official channels.