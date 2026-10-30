Bangladesh and Thailand agree to expand trade and connectivity at 4th Foreign Office Consultations

Bangladesh and Thailand have agreed to elevate economic, trade, and diplomatic cooperation following the 4th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand in Bangkok.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam led the Bangladesh delegation, while Permanent Secretary Eksiri Pintaruchi headed the Thai side.

The discussions covered the entire range of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, maritime connectivity, labour migration, agriculture, energy, cultural exchanges, and climate change.

To narrow the bilateral trade deficit, Bangladesh put forward proposals for duty reductions on Bangladeshi goods and encouraged Thailand to import more pharmaceuticals and jute products. The Thai delegation agreed to evaluate the proposals and requested the early initiation of negotiations for a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On connectivity, both delegations welcomed the planned launch of direct shipping between Chattogram and Ranong ports in September 2026, which will reduce transit time from 15 days to just four, significantly lowering freight costs. Bangladesh also requested Thai technical assistance in converting agricultural waste into renewable electricity to support its national goal of achieving 20 percent renewable energy generation by 2030.

Regarding regional affairs, Bangladesh acknowledged Thailand’s continued backing for its candidacy as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner and its accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Foreign Secretary Siam also sought Bangkok's support for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

To address cross-border crimes -- including human trafficking, arms smuggling, online scams, and narcotics trade -- both nations agreed to work toward establishing a joint committee under their respective home ministries.

Looking ahead to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, both delegations emphasised political exchanges, expressing hope that visits by their respective heads of government would mark the milestone.