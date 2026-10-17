Trade licences to go online under single portal, commerce minister says

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has outlined a major overhaul of how trade licences are issued, aiming to make doing business easier in Bangladesh.

He wants unnecessary hurdles in running a business removed.

The minister, speaking at the Secretariat on Saturday, called for an end to delays and harassment over foreign workers’ clearance renewals.

“At present, trade licences are issued under separate systems for union councils, municipalities and city corporations. An initiative has been taken to bring this process under one integrated online portal.

“Once the proposed system is in place, businesspeople will be able to log in to a single portal, submit the required documents, apply and pay the fees, and collect their trade licences from home.”

The commerce ministry says the plan includes extending the validity of licences. It is also considering converting the existing trade licence into a “Business Registration Certificate” or a similar name.

This is likely to simplify the process of obtaining licences and cut delays and administrative complications in getting the service.

On the existing process for approving work permits and renewing security clearances for foreign workers, the minister said: “Foreign nationals come to Bangladesh to work under some legal, registered organisation.

“These organisations pay taxes regularly, and their managing directors or directors are also lawful citizens of the country.

“It is unacceptable to create unreasonable complications in the renewal process in the name of security clearance, even after these organisations take responsibility and submit applications and the necessary certification.”

He urged talks and coordination with the ministry to make the process of approving work permits and renewing security clearances for foreign workers “simpler, more transparent and more effective”.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury presided over the first meeting of the National Task Force on Deregulation and Business Facilitation.

The meeting reviewed progress on initiatives and commitments by various ministries and agencies to cut the cost of doing business, withdraw unnecessary controls and restrictions, simplify administrative processes and ensure a favourable climate for local and foreign investment.