October 18, 2026

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West Bank settlers attack Palestinians, Western diplomats, Belgium says

Its foreign minister calls for accountability after olive harvesters and diplomats come under attack

West Bank settlers attack Palestinians, Western diplomats, Belgium says
An Israeli settler points a gun amid clashes with Palestinians harvesting olives in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Oct 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 12:43 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 12:43 AM

Masked settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank attacked Palestinians, Catholic representatives and Western diplomats and officials, Belgium's foreign minister said on Saturday.

Maxime Prevot said the Belgian consul general, French and Polish diplomats and a French mayor were among those attacked, while a Belgian vehicle was damaged.

"Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack," Prevot said.

Belgium will continue to press for sanctions against those responsible for the violence and those who support them, Prevot said.

The Israeli military, the European Commission and French and Polish foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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