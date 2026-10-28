‘Can’t wait to experience the magic again’: Vidya Balan on reuniting with Parineeta co-star Saif Ali Khan

Nearly two decades after “Parineeta” introduced audiences to the charming pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan, the two actors are set to reunite on screen in filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s upcoming film "Long Years Ago".

The film, which also stars French actor Melanie Laurent, is currently being shot in Mumbai, NDTV writes.

For fans who remember the chemistry between Saif and Vidya in “Parineeta”, the reunion offers a chance to revisit a pairing that left a lasting impression.

Songs such as Kasto Mazza Hai Relaima and Piyu Bole, along with the film’s old-world romance, helped make Parineeta a favourite among Bollywood audiences when it was released in 2005.

Saif and Vidya later shared screen space in Eklavya: The Royal Guard in 2007, but their pairing in Vidya’s debut film remains particularly memorable for fans.

According to Deadline, "Long Years Ago" is a comedy-drama set in 1991. The story follows a family that has spent years struggling to express what truly matters to them. When circumstances force them to confront their silence, they must find a way to communicate.

Saif said he immediately connected with the film’s themes of love, family and the difficulty of expressing emotions.

“Ritesh [Batra] has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. "Long Years Ago" is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it,” Saif was quoted as saying.

“Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story,” he added.

Vidya said she had wanted to work with Batra since watching his acclaimed 2013 film The Lunchbox.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra’s next film. I have been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time,” she said.

“There is such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after ‘Parineeta’, my very first film! I can’t wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif,” Vidya added.

Melanie Laurent Joins The Cast

French actor and filmmaker Melanie Laurent, known for films including “Inglourious Basterds” and “Now You See Me”, is also part of the project.

Laurent shares a long-standing connection with Batra. The two first met at the Marrakech Film Festival around 15 years ago and had discussed the possibility of working together in Mumbai.

“I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it,” Laurent said.

Long Years Ago is being produced by Batra and Adeel Ahmed under their Poetic License banner, in partnership with Jio Studios and Good Chaos.

Batra’s previous films include Our Souls at Night, starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and Photograph, which featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra.