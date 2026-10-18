Kareena recalls how Saif proposed to her in Mumbai, Greece and Paris before she said yes

Saif and Kareena got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. Photo: NDTV

Saif and Kareena got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. Photo: NDTV

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan proposed to Kareena Kapoor Khan three times — in Mumbai, Greece and Paris — before she finally agreed to marry him, the actress has revealed.

Kareena has recalled her sweet memories about Saif's repeated proposals during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, as the couple mark another year of marriage, NDTV reports.

“He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said ‘Yes’,” Kareena said.

Saif responded with a quip: “If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money.”

The couple, popularly called as “Saifina” had their relationship begun after they met while working on the 2008 film Tashan. They dated for several years before marrying in Mumbai in 2012.

Marking their 14th wedding anniversary on Friday, Kareena posted a series of throwback photographs with Saif on Instagram.

“Another year around the sun… Forever to go,” she wrote.

Saif, who recently joined Instagram, responded: “I wonder what the moon thinks about all this... Happy anniversary, love!!!”

The actors have appeared together in several films, including Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

They have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, known as Jeh.