Kareena Kapoor calls herself No. 1 actor in ‘Koffee With Karan 9’ teaser

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has once again shown her trademark confidence, declaring herself the No. 1 actor among the current crop of performers in the teaser for the ninth season of “Koffee With Karan”.

Kareena will appear on the show's fourth episode alongside her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The teaser was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of the couple's playful exchanges with host Karan Johar.

The appearance marks their second joint outing after they recently featured on Season 5 of “The Great Indian Kapil Show”. The couple previously appeared together on “Koffee With Karan” in its third season in 2010.

In the teaser, Kareena takes a dig at Karan, saying she is “happy and relieved” that the show is coming to an end.

“We don't have to keep coming on ‘Koffee With Karan’,” she tells the host.

“Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show,” Karan responds sarcastically.

Joining the banter, Saif says he feels he has been “miscast” on the show.

The conversation takes another amusing turn when Karan asks Kareena who she thinks is the No. 1 actor among the current generation. Her answer appears to come as little surprise: “The one sitting opposite you.”

Saif, however, has a suggestion for his wife: “You are allowed to praise other actors as well.”

During a game in which the couple are asked to name actors whose names begin with the letter 'K', Saif comes up with the unexpected answer “Kavita”.

“There'll be someone like Kavita, right?” he says later.

Karan Johar's Emotional Farewell

On Sept 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video announcing that the ninth season would be the final instalment of “Koffee With Karan”.

Reflecting on his 22-year association with the show, Karan recalled how his father, producer Yash Johar, had initially questioned the idea when he pitched it in 2004.

“Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?” his father had asked.

Looking back at the show's journey, Karan said it had brought together lovers, friends and family members, including couples who later separated or got married.

“I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today,” he said.

He also reflected on how the show had made words such as “conjecture” part of everyday national conversation.

“Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much,” Karan said emotionally.

The current season has already featured Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as well as Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.