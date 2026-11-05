Season’s first tourist ship leaves for St Martin’s with 800 passengers

MV Baro Awlia, the first tourist ship of the season, has left Cox’s Bazar for St Martin’s with nearly 800 passengers after a long period of uncertainty.

It sailed from the Nuniachhara Jetty of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at 7:30am on Thursday, said Mahmudur Rahman Sayem, executive magistrate of the tourism cell.

The season opened on Nov 1, but approval and administrative hurdles kept tourists waiting five days.

The district administration, Department of Environment (DoE), BIWTA and Coast Guard staff barred single-use plastic bottles, polythene and sound boxes from the ship, and made loudspeaker announcements about protecting the environment.

Khondokar Mahmud Pasha, DoE deputy director in Cox’s Bazar, said such items were left at the jetty.

Entering Keya Forest, visiting Chhera Island, holding parties and loud noise are banned on the island, he said.

Hossain Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh, said over 800 passengers boarded.

Tourists Thrilled After Wait

Poppy Sabrin Jessy of Dhaka, on her first visit with a group of 70 to 75, said she was thrilled to finally set off.

Anima Hossain, also a first-timer, said the trip would be good for the tourism economy.

A Dhaka tourist, identified only as Hridoy, complained of harassment despite buying an online ticket.

The lowest fare is Tk 4,200, up Tk 700 from Tk 3,500.

SM Mozammel Hossain, assistant professor at Cumilla Government Women’s College, urged tourists to act responsibly to protect biodiversity.

3 Ships Get Clearance

Three vessels, the MV Baro Awlia, MV Karnafuly Express and MV Teknaf, have permission to operate on the route this season, with a combined capacity of 2,298 passengers.

Under government rules, tourists can visit the island from Nov 1 to Mar 15, with a daily limit of 3,500 visitors.

Each must pay a Tk 100 environmental fee and carry a travel pass and QR-coded ticket.

Night-time beach lighting, loud noise and barbecue parties are banned, along with activities that damage wildlife and coral.

Tourism cell Executive Magistrate Sayem said around 800 tickets were sold for Thursday’s trip and passengers were briefed on environmental rules.