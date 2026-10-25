‘Koffee With Karan 9’ Promo: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan address fallout with Karan

The ninth season of “Koffee With Karan” has begun with its familiar mix of celebrity conversations and playful banter, with a new promo offering a glimpse of an upcoming episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The two actors are seen taking their places on the show's iconic couch with host Karan Johar, with Varun calling the filmmaker “dramatic” while Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise appearance, Indian broadcaster NDTV writes.

The promo opens with Karan warning that Varun and Janhvi will not be quite so “Sanskari” on the show.

In another moment, the Badlapur actor stands on a table and insists that viewers should know the names of the two people Karan had stopped talking to.

Karan then tells the actors: “I was hurt with both of you.”

Janhvi says she gained weight during that period, while Varun compares Karan's behaviour to Amitabh Bachchan's character in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

“Karan, you said very dramatic shit. You became Bachchan from K3G. ‘I am older, I have the right,’” Varun says.

The biggest surprise in the promo is an appearance by Arjun Kapoor, who joins his sister Janhvi and close friend Varun for a playful rapid-fire round.

Arjun and Varun also recreate their exchange from Season 5, when Varun repeatedly named Arjun while answering questions during the rapid-fire segment.

“Koffee With Karan Season 9” premiered on Oct 14 with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as guests.

The second episode featured Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay previously appeared on the show with Ananya Panday in 2022, while Rashmika made her debut on the programme this season.

Details of the remaining guest line-up have yet to be announced, but reports suggest Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh could appear together in an upcoming episode.

Filmfare reported that the two share a close bond and that their appearance could make for one of the season's more entertaining episodes.