Bay depression may intensify into very severe cyclone, head towards Andhra coast: Met Office

A depression over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross India's Andhra coast around Oct 28, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast.

In a special bulletin issued on Sunday morning, the department said the depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeastern Bay could move southwards and intensify into a deep depression on Sunday.

It may then gradually change direction and move west-northwestwards, the bulletin said.

At 6am on Sunday, the depression was located 785km south of Chattogram port, 700km south of Cox's Bazar port, 820km south of Mongla port and 760km south of Payra port.

Highest sustained wind speeds within 44km of the depression's centre were 40 kilometres per hour, rising to 50 kilometres per hour in gusts or squalls. The sea was rough near the centre of the depression.

In view of the situation, the department advised Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to keep hoisting local cautionary signal No. 1.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised to move close to the coast and navigate with caution until further notice.