October 25, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Bay depression may intensify into very severe cyclone, head towards Andhra coast: Met Office

The system may strengthen further and cross the coast of India's Andhra Pradesh around Oct 28

Bay depression may intensify into very severe cyclone, head towards Andhra coast: Met Office

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 02:23 PM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 02:23 PM

A depression over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross India's Andhra coast around Oct 28, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast.

In a special bulletin issued on Sunday morning, the department said the depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeastern Bay could move southwards and intensify into a deep depression on Sunday.

It may then gradually change direction and move west-northwestwards, the bulletin said.

At 6am on Sunday, the depression was located 785km south of Chattogram port, 700km south of Cox's Bazar port, 820km south of Mongla port and 760km south of Payra port.

Highest sustained wind speeds within 44km of the depression's centre were 40 kilometres per hour, rising to 50 kilometres per hour in gusts or squalls. The sea was rough near the centre of the depression.

In view of the situation, the department advised Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to keep hoisting local cautionary signal No. 1.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised to move close to the coast and navigate with caution until further notice.

Related Stories
Kareena-Shahid hug at IIFA sparks ‘Jab We Met 2’ calls
Kareena-Shahid hug at IIFA sparks ‘Jab We Met 2’ calls
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
150 Bangladeshis moved out of Kashmir for deportation
150 Bangladeshis moved out of Kashmir for deportation
Hormuz to stay shut until conditions met: Iran
Hormuz to stay shut until conditions met: Iran
Read More
7 more deaths from dengue
7 more deaths from dengue
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
Shahadat appointed Chattogram city administrator
Shahadat appointed Chattogram city administrator
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles, drones
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles, drones
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More