Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hug at IIFA press meet, fans want ‘Jab We Met 2’

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have sent fans on a nostalgia trip after the former couple shared a hug at an IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai.

Their cordial exchange at Thursday’s event brought back memories of their 2007 romantic comedy “Jab We Met”, with fans taking to social media to call for the actors to reunite as Geet and Aditya in a sequel.

Kareena, dressed in a black leather top and skirt, and Shahid, wearing a white suit, were seen greeting each other warmly at the event, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Videos of the encounter quickly circulated on social media, drawing emotional reactions from fans who still cherish their chemistry in the Imtiaz Ali-directed film.

“Why am I getting emotional seeing this?” one social media user wrote, while another asked: “Why are we so happy?”

“We get emotional,” another fan wrote, while one simply commented: “Geet and Aditya.”

Others called for an on-screen reunion.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared a warm moment at an IIFA event, with their hug bringing back memories of their much-loved pairing in Jab We Met. The reunion quickly caught fans’ attention online, sparking nostalgia for the film and its iconic on-screen chemistry. The former couple, who parted ways in 2007, have since built their lives with their respective partners, Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput. Their cordial interaction offered fans a glimpse of a friendly reunion years after their relationship. #KareenaKapoor #ShahidKapoor #JabWeMet #IIFA #IndiaTodaySocial — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 22, 2026

“My Roman Empire,” one user wrote, while another said: “We want jab we met reunion.”

Some fans also linked the encounter to the so-called “October theory”, a social media trend suggesting that the month brings either a new person into someone’s life or a reunion with an ex.

“Guys, October theory is real,” one user wrote.

“Geet and Aditya in parallel universe,” another said.

It was not the first time an encounter between Kareena and Shahid at an IIFA event had drawn attention.

In March 2025, the two greeted each other with a hug at an IIFA press conference in Jaipur.

Shahid later played down the attention surrounding the meeting, saying such encounters were normal for them.

“For us, it’s nothing new... today we met on the stage and we keep on meeting here and there, but it’s totally normal for us... if people felt nice, it’s nice,” he said.

Kareena and Shahid were among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples before their relationship ended in 2007, around the time Jab We Met was being filmed.

The romantic comedy, which also featured Tarun Arora, became one of the most popular films of their careers, with Kareena’s Geet and Shahid’s Aditya remaining fan favourites nearly two decades later.

Both actors have since married and started families.

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid married Mira Rajput on Jul 7, 2015. They have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira and Kareena also recently drew attention after Mira appeared on Kareena’s talk show What Women Want.

After the shoot, Mira shared photographs from the set and wrote: “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are.”

Kareena responded: “So happy you came, gorgeous.”

She also posted a photograph with Mira on Instagram Stories, describing her as “the absolutely warm and lovely Mira”.

Mira reshared the post, writing: “Could not have better company. With the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan.”