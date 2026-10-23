NCP shake-up elevates Patwary, Hasnat as Sarjis, Asif slip down pecking order

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has reshuffled its top brass, promoting Nasiruddin Patwary and Hasnat Abdullah while placing Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain in lower-ranking positions.

The party, formed by student leaders of the 2024 mass uprising, announced the changes in a Facebook post on Friday.

The reshuffle comes nearly two years after the NCP's formation, with the party yet to hold a national council.

Nahid Islam remains convenor, while Akhter Hossen retains his post as member secretary.

Patwary and Hasnat have been named senior joint convenors.

Hasnat previously served as chief organiser for the southern region, while Patwary was chief coordinator.

Sarjis, formerly chief organiser for the northern region, and Asif, the party's spokesperson, have been appointed senior joint member secretaries.

The new positions place them below Patwary and Hasnat in the leadership hierarchy.

Samantha Sharmin has also been moved from senior joint convenor to joint convenor.

A prominent NCP leader since the July Uprising, she did not contest the Feb 12 parliamentary election because of the party's alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.