Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha to bear medical costs of vlogger injured in shooting

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff has offered to cover the medical bills of a vlogger wounded when gunmen opened fire on the actor's car in Mumbai.

Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger and a fan of Tiger, was standing outside a football ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu when the attackers fired at the actor's BMW, The Indian Express reports.

A stray bullet struck Chauhan in the lower left side of his chest.

He was initially taken to Cooper Hospital before being transferred to KEM Hospital, where doctors removed a 1.5cm bullet during surgery on Oct 21.

Chauhan's cousin Rahul Goud told Mid-Day that Ayesha had provided financial assistance and promised to cover his remaining treatment costs.

“Ayesha madam gave me some money yesterday, and some amount was given to me today. She assured me that they will take care of the entire treatment cost and post-surgery medical requirements,” he said.

Chauhan's father expressed gratitude for the support and said the family was relieved that his son was responding well to treatment.

“We are thankful for the help and feel relieved after his bullet was removed and seeing him respond well to the treatment. We hope he recovers completely now so that he can take care of his wife and expected child,” he said.

Ayesha had earlier briefly spoken to reporters and, giving a thumbs-up, said: “God is kind.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Tiger following the shooting, said the incident had left the actor and his mother shaken.

He also said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

The Shooting

Tiger was leaving a football stadium in Mumbai after a game when two assailants allegedly fired seven rounds at his car.

Five bullets struck the vehicle, injuring his driver and at least one other person.

After the shooting, the two gunmen fled on a motorcycle allegedly kept ready by a third accomplice.

Tiger then took the wheel and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.