October 18, 2026

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Ranbir Kapoor sings ‘Kabira’ at Durga Puja pavilion, leaves fans nostalgic

The Bollywood actor joined singer Harshdeep Kaur on stage during his visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pavilion in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor sings ‘Kabira’ at Durga Puja pavilion, leaves fans nostalgic
Ranbir Kapoor’s impromptu performance at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pavilion. Photo: Dharma Productions @DharmaMovies via X

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 03:27 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 03:27 PM

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has treated fans to a nostalgic moment as he sang “Kabira” from his 2013 film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” during a visit to a Durga Puja pavilion in Mumbai.

Ranbir visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pavilion on Saturday evening during Navaratri, where he met his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji and greeted photographers, Indian daily Hindustan Times reports.

But it was his impromptu performance with singer Harshdeep Kaur that drew particular attention.

Videos from the event showed Ranbir, dressed in a red-and-gold kurta with white pyjamas, seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga before posing for photographs. He was also seen greeting Ayan and other guests at the puja.

Ranbir later joined Harshdeep on stage as she performed “Kabira”, a popular song from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, which was directed by Ayan.

Holding a microphone, the actor sang along with Harshdeep and at one point turned towards the audience, encouraging them to join in.

Harshdeep later asked the crowd to applaud Ranbir for his performance, while the actor left some of the more difficult portions of the song to the singer.

Videos of the performance prompted nostalgic reactions from fans on social media, with many recalling Ranbir’s role in “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”.

“Omg the way nostalgia hit me rn,” one fan wrote, while another described it as “a cute moment”. Others responded with scenes from the film and heart emojis.

Ranbir was last seen on the big screen in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”, both released in 2023.

He is set to appear next in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend”.

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