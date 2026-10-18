Freedom fighter, artist Saeeda Kamal dies at 74

Freedom fighter and artist Saeeda Kamal Tulu has died. She was 74.

Saeeda died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka around 7:30am on Sunday.

She was the youngest daughter of renowned poet Sufia Kamal and the younger sister of human rights activist Sultana Kamal. Saeeda is survived by her only daughter.

Sultana said her sister had long been suffering from various age-related health complications. Saeeda was admitted to a private hospital in the capital after her condition deteriorated recently.

She had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, but did not recover.

Speaking to bdnews24.com about the funeral arrangements, Sultana said Saeeda would be buried at Azimpur Graveyard following funeral prayers on Tuesday.

“The final rites will be held after her only daughter returns from London. Until then, her body will be kept at the BIRDEM General Hospital mortuary.”

Saeeda’s elder brother, journalist and teacher Shahed Kamal, died on Jul 4 this year.

Saeeda made significant contributions to the development of fine arts in Bangladesh through her creative work.

After completing higher studies at the Faculty of Fine Art at the University of Dhaka, she received specialised training in design at Kala Bhavana in Santiniketan, India.

Her works were featured in several solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad.

During the 1971 Liberation War, Saeeda served as a nurse at the Bangladesh Field Hospital on the war front alongside her elder sister Sultana.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Liberation War, she was awarded the “Commander-in-Chief’s Special Commendation”.