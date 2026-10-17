Drums, devotion and prayers for peace mark Maha Saptami at Dhakeshwari

The rhythmic beat of drums, the sound of conch shells and the fragrance of incense filled the capital's Dhakeshwari National Temple as Hindu devotees gathered to celebrate Maha Saptami, praying for peace, harmony and a prosperous Bangladesh.

Worshippers began arriving before sunrise on Saturday, many with their families, to take part in the second day of Durga Puja's main festivities.

Priests and devotees carried the Nabapatrika, a ceremonial arrangement of nine plants wrapped in a saree, to a nearby pond for a ritual bath before bringing it back to the temple for worship.

The ceremony was completed at 7:39am, followed by prayers and offerings to Goddess Durga.

"Through this festival, we want to spread the message of building a beautiful, prosperous and compassionate Bangladesh where everyone can live together in peace," said Manindra Kumar Nath, an advisor to the Metropolitan Puja Committee.

He added that the celebrations brought together people of different faiths, reflecting Bangladesh's tradition of communal harmony.

Devotees Seek Peace, Good Health

Sushmita Dey, who came with her family from Old Dhaka, said the morning rituals had filled her with joy.

"The sound of the drums and the smell of incense really fill the heart with joy. My only prayer to the Mother Goddess is that everyone stays peaceful and healthy."

Shubhashis Roy, from Mohammadpur, said visiting Dhakeshwari on Saptami morning had become a family tradition.

The temple grounds and surrounding roads were decorated with colourful lights and arches, while stalls selling traditional sweets, toys and worship materials lined the outer courtyard.

Security personnel and volunteers were deployed to ensure visitors could move safely.

Six Days of Festivities

Gopal Chandra Debnath, president of the Dhaka Metropolitan Puja Celebration Council, said devotees had prayed for world peace and an end to violence.

This year's celebrations will run for six days, with Maha Saptami spanning Saturday and Sunday. The festival will conclude with the immersion of Durga idols on Wednesday.

According to the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council, Durga Puja is being celebrated at 33,851 venues nationwide, up from 33,355 last year.

Dhaka has 258 venues, three fewer than last year.