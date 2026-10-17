Mumbai civic body demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow

Mumbai's civic authorities have demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's bungalow in the Juhu area over alleged unauthorised alterations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action at the property in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society after issuing a stop-work notice over construction work at the bungalow, according to Indian media reports citing civic officials.

The demolition reportedly targeted parts of the interior work that had allegedly been undertaken without the required authorisation.

Officials said Devgn’s side had sought four weeks to respond to the notice. However, the civic body did not receive a reply, prompting it to proceed with the demolition.

Devgn has not publicly commented on the action so far. It remains unclear whether he will challenge the demolition or submit further documents to the authorities, Indian outlet News18 reports.

The development comes as the BMC continues to take action against alleged unauthorised construction across Mumbai. Further details are awaited.