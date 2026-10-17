October 17, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Mumbai civic body demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow

The drive targets parts of the interior work that had allegedly been undertaken without authorisation

Mumbai civic body demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn&#039;s Juhu bungalow
Ajay Devgn

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 02:13 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 02:13 PM

Mumbai's civic authorities have demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's bungalow in the Juhu area over alleged unauthorised alterations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action at the property in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society after issuing a stop-work notice over construction work at the bungalow, according to Indian media reports citing civic officials.

The demolition reportedly targeted parts of the interior work that had allegedly been undertaken without the required authorisation.

Officials said Devgn’s side had sought four weeks to respond to the notice. However, the civic body did not receive a reply, prompting it to proceed with the demolition.

Devgn has not publicly commented on the action so far. It remains unclear whether he will challenge the demolition or submit further documents to the authorities, Indian outlet News18 reports.

The development comes as the BMC continues to take action against alleged unauthorised construction across Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

Related Stories
Mahela Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians coach
Mahela Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians coach
Albanian students attack ministry in protest
Albanian students attack ministry in protest
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
‘Bridgerton’ spin-off to tell Violet, Edmund love story
‘Bridgerton’ spin-off to tell Violet, Edmund love story
Read More
Five of a family die in Kurigram road crash
Five of a family die in Kurigram road crash
Cox&#039;s Bazar resort ran without approval: Fire Service
Cox's Bazar resort ran without approval: Fire Service
30 Bangladeshis freed from Cambodian detention centre
30 Bangladeshis freed from Cambodian detention centre
President calls for job-ready graduates
President calls for job-ready graduates
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More