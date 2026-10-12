Ektaa Kapoor announces ‘The Dirty Picture 2’ after 15 years

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has announced a sequel to “The Dirty Picture”, 15 years after the Vidya Balan-starrer hit cinemas.

Ektaa confirmed that “The Dirty Picture 2” is in the works, but has kept details about its central character, cast and release date under wraps.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the producer said she decided to revisit the world of the 2011 film after finding a story she wanted to tell.

“One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell,” she said.

Ektaa reflected on the original film, which was inspired by the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha and explored themes of sexuality, agency and society’s judgement of women.

“The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Now sexuality is about your choice. I never saw her as a victim. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well,” she said.

The producer said the sequel would once again focus on the story of an individual, but did not reveal the identity of the person who would inspire the film.

Released in December 2011, “The Dirty Picture” starred Vidya Balan alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film drew inspiration from Silk Smitha, who appeared in more than 450 films during an 18-year career. It chronicled the rise of its central character in the entertainment industry and the challenges she encountered along the way.

Smitha died by suicide at the age of 35 at her home in Chennai.

Vidya received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Dirty Picture.

Speaking about the film in 2012, Vidya said the opportunity to portray Silk and work with the team had itself been a major reward.

“I think the biggest award was The Dirty Picture. I got an opportunity to play Silk and to work with this team is the biggest award,” she said.

“Everybody has loved this film and we are grateful for that.”