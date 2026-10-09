Autumn rain cools parts of Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off, says Met Office

Rain showers are cooling parts of Bangladesh as autumn continues, but the weather office says the winter chill is still several weeks away.

The Met Office’s forecast from Friday evening says some places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, and one or two spots in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds.

Moderately heavy rain is also possible in isolated areas across the country.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures by day and night are expected to rise slightly across the country, according to the forecast.

On Friday evening, Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said that Thursday saw heavier rain in the northern parts of the country, particularly around Rangpur, while on Friday the heaviest rainfall was recorded in the Khulna Division.

He said Dhaka recorded 4mm of rainfall by Friday evening, with a slight chance of rain the following day. After that, no rain is expected for the next three to four days.

Asked whether the sudden rain would usher in winter, the meteorologist said the weather felt cooler because of the rain, but winter chill had not yet arrived.

He added, however, that the southerly wind flow was ending and northerly winds would soon begin to blow.

He noted that Dhaka may have to wait until December to feel a true winter chill.

The highest rainfall recorded across the country as of Friday evening was 45mm in Satkhira. Dhaka recorded 4mm in the same period.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at Tetulia in Panchagarh, at 20.5 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka’s minimum was 24 degrees Celsius.