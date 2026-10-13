Salman Khan to appear as first guest on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9

Salman Khan will be the first guest on the ninth and final season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan”.

Johar shared a promo for the upcoming episode on Instagram, confirming Salman’s appearance as the opening guest, reports NDTV.

In the promo, Salman is heard saying, “So I’m coming to do Koffee with Karan,” indicating that he is set to join Johar on the show.

Sharing the clip, Johar wrote: “One last time... a koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

The ninth season will begin streaming on JioHotstar on Oct 14, bringing back the celebrity conversations that have been a hallmark of the show for more than two decades.

Why is ‘Koffee With Karan’ Ending?

Johar has said his decision to end the show stems from a desire to devote more time to filmmaking in the next phase of his career.

“‘Koffee With Karan’ has been such a large part of my identity in the entertainment industry... I still can’t believe it’s been 22 years and now this will be my ninth season,” he told Variety.

Johar said he wanted to spend the next decade directing more films and telling more stories.

“I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last,” he said.

Describing the decision as “emotional and personal”, Johar reflected on the show and its association with candid celebrity conversations and controversies.

“This will be the last time I will be on a couch that has been synonymous with conversations, candour and well... controversies... the decision is emotional and personal to me... But I am hoping the legacy of love the show has given me continues to brew in people’s hearts,” he said.

“Koffee With Karan” made its debut on Star World in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol appearing as the first guests.

The inaugural season also featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside his son Abhishek Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai appeared with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The show ran for six seasons on Star World through 2019. Its second season was also simulcast on Star One in 2007.

By the sixth season, episodes were also available on streaming platform Hotstar, which, like Star World, was then owned by Star India.