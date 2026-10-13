Ziaul Ahsan will face ICT proceedings virtually from jail, tribunal rules

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has decided to try former army officer Ziaul Ahsan virtually from prison in a crimes against humanity case over the alleged enforced disappearance and killing of more than 100 people.

Tribunal-1, led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, made the decision on Tuesday in response to a petition from the defence.

Ziaul appeared before the tribunal on Oct 8 and voiced fears for his life. His lawyer sought permission to transport him in the same van as the other accused instead of a separate prison van.

With the tribunal’s leave, he also put his own statement before the judges that day.

The prosecution agreed that his security needed attention but objected to transporting him alongside the defendants.

It argued that an attack or any untoward incident targeting him would put the others in the van at risk.

The prosecution therefore sought a virtual hearing from prison instead of bringing him to the tribunal.

After the petition was granted on Tuesday, prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim told journalists: “The tribunal has decided to continue the case with [Ziaul] appearing virtually from jail. We have made preparations accordingly.”

He said an audio-visual conferencing system was available to connect the prison with the tribunal, allowing Ziaul to hear the judges and lawyers during proceedings.

Similar virtual hearings were also held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prosecutor added.

Ziaul had been brought to the tribunal alone in a separate vehicle since Sept 16.

Besides the allegations of enforced disappearance and murder, the former army officer also faces a case over acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income.